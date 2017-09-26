Interstate 20 work continues

Work continues on a 10-mile section of Interstate 20 in Webster Parish.

The project kicked off in January 2016 and is expected to be complete by the end of the year, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials said.

The purpose of the project is to remove the surface of the existing and overlaying it asphalt to extend the life of the roadway.

Minden based Madden Contracting is performing the work.

State officials say crews are currently working on overlaying the eastbound lanes, which will be followed by applying asphalt to the shoulder, permanent striping and guardrail work.

Both east and westbound lanes are restricted to one lane.

DOTD officials also urged drivers to use caution when driving in the construction area.

