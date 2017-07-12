Irving house to be featured on KTBS morning news

Frances Irving, Jo McCullough, Myrt Fox and Monica Clark pose on the front porch of Irving’s historic home for KTBS 3 News’ Rick Rowe Wednesday morning.

Rowe has been in town featuring Minden during the morning newscasts as part of the KTBS Community Caravan.

Acting Tourism Director Johnnye Kennon said Rowe will feature the home of Irving, who is a descendant of Margaret Munnerlyn Mitchell, author of Gone with the Wind on Thursday’s morning newscast.

The Germantown Museum, Fibrebond and Hamburger Happiness have been featured this week. Also on Thursday, KTBS will host lunch at noon at Habacu’s in downtown Minden.

