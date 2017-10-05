Celebration of life services for Ivery L. Qualls will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, at noon. at St. Rest Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Isreal officiating.

Ivery L. Qualls was born March 27, 1925 to the late Earnest and Mattie Mallory Qualls in Taylor. He united in holy matrimony to Mary Drayton. He was employed by Willamette, Inc. for many years as a Machinist.

Ivery L. Qualls departed this earthly life on Oct. 1, 2017 at Minden Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, two sons, Ira King and Stella King; and a sister, Demple Turner.

Left to cherish his precious memories: two sons, Ivery Joe Qualls (Marie) of Minden and Sidney Barnes (Tracie) of Houston; two daughters, Ivory Jean Qualls of Kansas City, Missouri and Jessie A. Carter of Los Angeles; grandchildren, Alicia Qualls, Victor Pearson (Doris), Tracy Davis (Ontario), Lisa Barley (Patrick), Frankie Renee Carter, Latonya Martin (Kenneth), Lashonda Qualls, and Juanomanski Qualls (Nona); 22 great grandchildren; 14 great great-grandchildren; a special niece, Earnestine Turner of Shreveport; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 6 in the chapel of Kennon's Mortuary from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Services are entrusted to Kennon's Mortuary.

