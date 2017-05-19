J-Dog Demo, Peterson’s Little Dozers pick up big wins on Thurday night

SOFTBALL

Darlings

McKenzie Contractors 6, G&M Attorneys

Skye Savage and Claire Crabtree both had two hits to lead McKenzie. Raleah Harris, Kenzie Smith, Dolli Roberts, Tatum Miller, Avery White and Ashleann Pilgor all singled.

Raziya Williams had three hits to lead G&M. Alyanna Aquino and Lonie Gates both had two hits and Cydnee Walker, Kaaylee Johnson, Lariah Marsh, Gabi Brown and Courtney Hudson all singled.

J. Dog 16, Bon-Temps 6

Leyla Slaughter homered twice and singled to lead J. Dog. Serenity Hartwell, Brooklyn Davis, Kennedy Dixon and Keneya Coleman all had three hits. Kaelyn Williams, Madison Tillman, Tatum Olwer, Keenia Richardson, Jaleah Richardson and Analisa Jolly each had two hits. Rachel Fincher and Mychaela Jackson added base hits.

Meredith Robinson led Bon-Temps with two hits and Jordan Allen, Maggie Mandino, Lizzie Balkam, Loren Sivils, Sunni Franks, Aynslea Mays and Gracie Heard all added base hits.

Dixie Angels

Pride 9, Minden Farm & Garden 0

Vivian Still struck out five batters and singled to lead the Pride. Baylee Bonsall had two hits and Ambree Collinsworth doubled. Abigail Clark, Hadley Haynes and McKenzie Chase all singled.

Baleigh Haulcy singled twice and Dakota Howard, Eden Hughes, Jaoya Lewis and Makensie Hamiter all singled for MF&G.

MMC Lifesavers 4, Dixie Diamonds 2

Baleigh Haulcy and Dakota Howard each struck out four batters to lead MMC.

Anna Kate Myers tripled to lead Dixie Diamonds. McKenna Chreene struck out seven batters and Jamie Long and Chelsei Hampton added base hits.

Ponytails

Kennon Her-ricanes 17, Bat Attitudes 9

Elisabeth Cage struck out five batters to lead Kennon. Ada Gilbert and Shavon Whitfield both tripled and Lillian Jolly and Kaylin Williams added base hits.

Elyse Jackson struck out six batters and singled to lead Bat Attitudes. Emalyn Anders and Katelyn Weston added singles.

Belles

3 Jays 16, Venom 10

Taylor Bumgardner struck out six batters and singled to lead 3 Jays. Unnika Miller tripled and Kristen Smith, Sarah Dodd, Christalynn McDaniel and Reagan Lee added base hits.

Alexia McKenzie tripled and doubled to lead Venom. Lexi Potts, Bridget Morgan, Alivia McKenzie, Ke’amber Franklin, Kendall Lynn and Rayven McDonald all added base hits.

Glenbrook 16, WSC 3

Hannah Mosely singled twice and doubled to lead Glenbrook. Emma Pitman, Emma Earnhardt, Lauren Still, Emma Shepherd and Molly Fowler all singled.

Audrey Plants singled and doubled and Jordan Shepherd singled for WSC.

BASEBALL

Coach pitch

Peterson’s Little Dozers 18, Industrial Generators 3

Sawyer Harris and Eli Williams each had four hits to lead the Dozers. Craten Ware, Elliot Smith, Kade Suggs and Amiri White each had three hits, and Allen Faulk and Charlie Monzingo both had two. Wyatt Johnson and Artevius Smallwood added singles.

Tate Lowe and Kaiden Kinsey each singled and doubled to lead the Generators. Andrew Bogues, Colton Cooper, Braden Dahley and Braden Kearney all added base hits.

AA

The Force 12, Herbert Town & Country 0

Peyton Houston homered and singled and Cam Davis singled, doubled and tripled to lead the Force. Hudson Glasscock, Ryan Reagan, Gage Williams and Eli Still each had three hits. Carson Whitehead singled twice and Drake Chreene and Hudson Gray both singled.

Jackson Monzingo singled and doubled and Noah Gulett doubled to lead Town & Country. Rome DeLoach and Jude Oglesby both added base hits.

Gorilla Tech 11, Argent Financial 1

Jamal Carey and Jacob Jefferson both homers and doubled to lead Gorilla Tech. Blane Long had three triples and a single and Jayverson Jackson had two singles. Malachi West tripled and singled and Jakob Frazier, Jack Miles, Keylan Curry and Tyler Nelson all added base hits.

D.J. LeMay singled twice and Michael Melendez and Dakota Roberts both singled for Argent.

AAA

Minden Mayhem 18, Minden Outlaws 1

Dawson Day struck out six batters and tripled to lead the Mayhem. Brandon Davis had two hits and Jackson Moore, Preston Frye and Seth Mangrum all singled.

Kevin Berry, Landon Watson and Landon Rushing all singled for the Outlaws.

Minden Farm & Garden 11, U.S. Silica 5

Peyton Gray doubled and Trevor Tharpe, Eli Campbell and Connor Williams all singled for MF&G.

Caleb Walker doubled twice to lead U.S. Silica. Cason Halter and Lexi Miller both singled twice and Ryder Miller and Allen Calhoun both added base hits. Will Fife struck out five batters.

Dixie Youth

Minden Athletic 16, Minden Redbirds 9

Elijah Redding tripled to lead Athletic. Seth Levesque, D.J. Sites, Jacob Disotell, J.P. Parker and Jarrett Stricklin all singled.

Jacob Powell homered and singled to lead the Redbirds. Trey Yetman doubled and Timmy Berry and J.D. Allen both had two hits. Johnathon Hardiman and Jeremiah Allen both singled.

Apaches 16, Winn Surveying 1

C.J. Watts singled twice and homered to lead the Apaches. Cade Boley tripled and doubled and Cooper Chase tripled. Dayton Sims and Chase Sentell both had two hits and Bradley Dick and Hayden Harmon both singled.

Bryce Powell, Jake Wilkins and Price Miller all singled for Winn.

Dixie Boys

Glenbrook 15, Lakeside 0

Jonathan Parkerson and Cale Hollis combined to throw a no-hitter for Glenbrook. Xander Turner tripled and Corbin Kendrick, Nick Mercer and Brandon Klimkiewicz both singled. Jackson Powell, Payton Wells, Jackson Mayfield and Kendall Flournoy all added base hits.

