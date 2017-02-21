Jacqueline Sparkman

Jacqueline Jackie Gail Nunley Sparkman was born Jan. 1, 1962 and entered into rest Feb. 16, 2017 at her home in Doyline.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. at Haughton United Pentecostal Church, located at 7549 La. Highway 157.

Jackie is survived by her beloved husband of 25 years, Aaron Sparkman; sons Anthony R. Latronico, Nicholas B. Latronico; daughters Pepper D. Braumiller, Sydni Shay Fory; her two grand-children Anthony Lotronico and Alivia Latronico; her adopted mother Emma D. Fory of Haughton; Three sisters, two brothers, and a host of other family and friends.

Jackie was so loved by so many and will be missed beyond measure.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

