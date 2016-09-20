SHARE THIS

A visitation for James Edward Aubrey, 87, was held on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, at 10 a.m. at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home in Shreveport. Graveside services followed at 11 a.m., also at Centuries, officiated by Durell Tuberville.

James Aubrey passed away Sept. 15, 2016, peacefully with family by his side. James was born in Homer, July 18, 1929, to Herman Samuel Aubrey Sr. and Mildred Ryan Aubrey. James had one older brother, James graduated from Homer High School in 1945 and was accepted into Texas A&M University. He loved being a Texas Aggie and would be the first one to tell the Aggie jokes or share his stories about hitchhiking home on the “Aggie Line” during the holidays.

In 1951, he married Betty Sue Alexander from Minden. He and Betty Sue settled in south Shreveport and raised three children. James retired from Cleveland Electric Company in Little Rock, Arkansas as a regional sales manager. Prior to that he was a regional sales manager for Carl Pons Electric Motor Company of Shreveport for over 25 years.

James loved sports, he was known for having three televisions in his living room in the 60’s to watch all three networks at one time. He never met a stranger and would argue with you until the cows came home that he was always right!

James is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Betty Sue Alexander and oldest son, Danny Keith Aubrey Sr. and is survived by his children, Robbie Aubrey and wife Donna of Benton; Beverly Collier and husband, Scott of Stonewall, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, James Aubrey requested that no one vote for Hillary Clinton in this year’s presidential election!

“I have clung to the old Rugged Cross and now I exchange it for a crown.”

