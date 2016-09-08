SHARE THIS

Funeral services for James Gregory “Greg” Loftin will be held Friday, Sept. 9, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with Dr. Randy Hales officiating assisted by the Rev. Matt Cate. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Greg was born Nov. 7, 1963 in Baton Rouge and entered into rest Sept. 5, 2016 in Minden. He worked hard for his family and was a sign specialist with LADOT in Bossier City for 32 years and was about to retire. Greg was an avid deer hunter and Nascar fan. Most of all Greg loved his family especially the light of his life, his daughter, Jamee, spending time playing for hours and also sharing time with his wife sharing the same activities and he loved that his wife could fix things.

He was preceded in death by his father James Bonnie Loftin.

He is survived by his wife Stephanie Loftin of Dubberly, mother Nelda Rigdon Loftin of Minden, daughter Jamee Dianna Loftin of Dubberly, mother-in-law Diane Wiltheis of Minden, father-in-law Thomas Dewey Wiltheis of Minden, aunts Ann Lucius and husband Dan of Baytown, Texas and Carol Rigdon Allison of Madison, Georgia, uncle Mike Rigdon and wife Norma of Shreveport, brothers-in-law Thomas Porter Wiltheis of Dubberly and Dulane Edward Wiltheis and wife Callie of Minden, and special cousin Sue McCain of Alexandria.

Pallbearers will be Kent White, Ricky Raley, Matthew Rigdon, Tommy Arthur, Floyd Brown, Eric Lucius, Gary Witt, Terry Hutchinson, Steven Matthews and Mark Strickland.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Shriner’s.

