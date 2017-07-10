Funeral services for James M. Plunkett will be held Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with the Rev. Leland Crawford and the Rev. Bill Crider officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory in Minden. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

James was born Dec. 28, 1936 in Bienville Parish and entered into rest July 7, 2017 in Minden.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Holcomb Plunkett and granddaughter, Holly Barnes.

He is survived by his daughters, Judy Moorehead and husband, Bob of Minden, Diane Barnes and husband, Rickey of Dubberly, Kathy Rogers and husband, Richard of Cocoa, Florida, sister, Sandra Smith and husband, Gary of Sibley, brother, Ronald Plunkett of Sibley, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Richard Rogers, James Steven Barnes, Matthew Moorehead, Dylan Edwards, Ronald Gene Plunkett and Bob Moorehead.

The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Joyce Feagin, Willis Knighton Cancer Center, Dr. Jennifer Lee, and Dr. Michael Chanler.

