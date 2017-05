Graveside services for James C. Sanderson Jr. were held Monday, May 8, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Minden under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. James was born December 23, 1930 in Houston, Texas and entered into rest May 4, 2017 in Arcadia.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ethel Faircloth Sanderson.

He is survived by his brother-in-law Bobby Faircloth and wife Irma of Benton.

Related

Comments

comments