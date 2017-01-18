Memorial services for Jan O. Lout will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with the Rev. John Haigler and the Rev. Buster Bailey officiating.

Masonic rites will be conducted by Homer Masonic Lodge. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until service time Saturday.

Jan passed from this life the evening of Dec. 28, 2016. Jan was born Jan. 2, 1941 in Marshall, Texas and served his country for four years two months and 11 days in the United States Navy. Jan was a member of Arizona United Methodist Church, a Mason, and retired technical writer with IBM.

Jan spent his time hunting, fishing, and traveling with his wife Wanda together enjoying life and completely in love.

Jan is survived by his wife Wanda H. Lout of Homer, son James Peyton Lout and wife Heather of Austin, Texas, daughter Laura Denise Palacios and husband Earnest of Thompson Station, Tennessee, grandchildren Lucas Alexander and Hannah Alexis Lout, Emily Ann, Julia Rose, Joseph Peyton and Lily Serene Palacios.

Jan was the kindest man we have ever known. He would help any person in need, share his time freely and was always there for friends and family when asked. Jan never wanted to dwell on the past but would look forward to the future with happiness and a smile. He always had positive things to say about people and loved God.

Jan will be missed dearly. He impacted so many lives with his humor and genuine love of life and the outdoors. In honor of Jan, please share a wonderful memory together and give him the smiles he deserves.

The Lout family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to all who have supported us during this time of loss.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

