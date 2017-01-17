After a courageous battle with cancer, Jeane Toms Perritt at the age of 88 slipped peacefully from this life to stand before our Lord and Savior. She was born on Oct. 15, 1928 and departed life Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

Jeane was preceded in death by her husband Howell Perritt, son Mark Edwards, parents Howard and Stella Toms. Three brothers: Crawford, Howard Jr. and Harold Toms, one sister Doris Jenkins.

Jeane is survived by her brother Carroll H. Toms and wife Glenda, sister-in-law Billie Sue Toms, nephews Steve Toms and wife Mary and family, Edwin Jenkins, nieces: Karen Ann Toms, Susan Hinton, Missy Richard and their families. Special friend Stephanie Spangler and beloved pet Lucy.

Jeane was employed at Querbes and Nelson Insurance until her retirement.

The family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers for the excellent care they gave Jeane, Mrs. Carolyn Sheehen, Mrs. Susie Dupee, and Mrs. Brenda Meshell and Regional Hospice.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Doyline Cemetery in Doyline under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden with the Rev. Bill Crider officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials and donations be made in loving memory to the American Cancer Society or donor’s choice.

