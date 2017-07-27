Funeral services for Jereida “Jeri” Marie Savell will be held Friday, July 28, 2017, at 10 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with Bro. Richie Thornton officiating. Interment will follow at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Arcadia under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2017, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Jeri was born Aug. 24, 1950, in Shreveport and entered the gates of heaven July 25, 2017, in Minden. Jeri was known as a Christian wife, a mom, a daughter, a sister, a mamaw, and a teacher. She loved a good game of Rook or Hollywood Rumee.

Many years of her life Jeri was a stay-at-home mom and wife. It wasn’t until she lost her first husband, her children’s father that she decided she wanted to go back to school to become a teacher. She graduated from La Tech in August of 1984. She started work at Dubberly Elementary the very next day and continued at Dubberly until it closed. She then moved to Central Elementary until she retired in 2008.

Jeri was preceded in death by her mom, Francis Campbell, her first husband and father of her children, Raleigh B. Walker Sr., both maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jeri leaves behind to share her memories, her husband, Claude “Pete” Savell of Minden, father, the Rev. Carlton Campbell and wife Carol of Walters, Oklahoma, sons, Raleigh B. Walker II of Minden, Calvin Walker and wife Margaret of Springhill, daughters, Amy Walker and fiancé Kenneth McIntyre of Sibley, Twanna Savell of Minden, sisters Belinda Mohr and husband Jack of Canton, Ohio, Pamela Fain of Walters, Oklahoma, brothers, Carlton Campbell Jr. and Shan Campbell of Walters, Oklahoma, grandchildren, Megan, Trey, Stormi, Caleb, Whisper, Savannah, and Jeffrey, great-grandchild, Alexia, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Pallbearers will be Sammy Savell, Steve Savell, John Morton, Donnie Irby, Marvin Jones and Allen McEachern.

Honorary pallbearers are all the many students she taught in her 24 years as a Webster Parish teacher.

