Funeral services for Jeremy Shane Greer will be held Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church in Minden with the Rev. Micah Carter and the Rev. Richard Methvin officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory in Minden under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Jeremy was born Feb. 19, 1972 in Minden and entered into rest Jan. 1, 2017 in Foley, Alabama.

He is survived by his wife Jill Lee Greer of Foley, Alabama, mother Brenda Collins Merritt of Pascagoula, Mississippi, father Kenneth Greer and wife Karen of Minden, father-in-law Jack Lee and wife Doris of Minden, sisters Julie Carter and husband the Rev. Micah Carter of Magnolia, Arkansas, Kendall Brown and husband Hays of Minden, brothers John Greer and wife Amy of Pascagoula, Mississippi, Jamie Walker and wife Jamie of W. Monroe, Jordan Greer of Minden, and a number of nieces and nephews.

