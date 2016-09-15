Jiles sisters’ artwork to go on display at City Art Works

SHARE THIS

An artists’ reception will be at City Art Works Thursday as the gallery and studio present its newest features from the Jiles Sisters.

The reception will be from 5 until 7 p.m., at 710 Main St.

The Jiles Sisters, Chlese, Kamaya and Camellia, are three young sisters from Minden who are all currently pursuing dreams of becoming accomplished artists in their own fields.

Camellia Jiles is an 18-year-old artist who has created art her entire life. As a freshman at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, she is majoring in studio art.

Her former teachers, Marabella Dunn and Shirlene Alexander, have inspired her to excel in all of her artistic endeavors. She enjoys using all types of media but is most drawn to painting.

Camellia Jiles especially loves artists such as Norman Rockwell, Charles Marion Russell, Edward Hopper, Claude Monet and Gustave Caillebotte, and is inspired by their respective techniques and styles.

The beauty of nature and the world around her inspires her, she said.

Kamaya Jiles, 21, is an artist born in Minden. She grew up in Shreveport, and drawing, painting and other art forms have always been a beloved practice of hers since age 4.

Now she is pursuing a bachelor of fine arts degree in digital arts as a junior at Louisiana State University in Shreveport in hopes of one day owning her own studio. Kamaya Jiles dreams of using art as a medium to make a difference in the lives of individuals and in the community as a whole.

Chlese Jiles is a young artist from Shreveport. She is currently a sophomore majoring in studio art at Tech where she is learning skills to go toward her goal of becoming an illustrator or a character designer.

She loves drawing as well as painting and pulls her inspiration for her art from nature and people. She admires the beauty of God’s creation all around her and is constantly finding herself wanting to capture it.

Chlese credits God for her overwhelmingly love of art as well as her parents and art teachers for fostering and encouraging her need to pursue it.

The exhibits will run through Nov. 30.

