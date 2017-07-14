Funeral services for Jim Fuller Jr., 69, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 15, 2017, at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Doyline, with the Rev. Richard Jefferson officiating. Interment will follow at the Jenkins Community Cemetery in Doyline under the direction of the Benevolent Funeral Home in Minden.

Family hour will be held Friday, July 14, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the Zion Hill Baptist Church.

Mr. Fuller was born May 11, 1948 to late Jim and Fannie Fuller Sr., in Shreveport and passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. He was a

member of the Zion Hill Baptist Church, Byron Legendary Lodge #146 and the Gamma Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Jim was educated in the public schools of Webster Parish, attending Union Elementary and Webster High School. He graduated from Webster High School in 1966. After graduation he attended Southern University and A & M in Baton Rouge, from which he received his B.A. degree in Mathematics in 1971. Jim was also in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1971 – 1986. He began his professional career with South Central Bell in 1971 and retired from AT&T in 2011 after 40 years of service with the company.

Jim enjoyed his family, traveling, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., attending Doyline High School sporting events, the entire Doyline Community, fishing, gardening, crossword puzzles, anything dealing with Southern University and A&M and spending time with friends.

Jim Fuller Jr. is survived by his wife for 48 years, Bammer, son, Vincent and wife Shay Fuller of Bossier City, daughter, Jimi Yvae and husband Jarvis Johnson of Bossier City, grandchildren, Jastin, Jaxsin, Jairin, and Kameron, step brother, Kazell Ward and wife Edna of Dallas, sisters-in-law, Glennie and husband Evan Stephens of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Mary and husband James Jordan of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

