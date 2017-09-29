Funeral services for Jimmie Ray Anders will be held Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with Chaplain Buster Bailey officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Minden. The family will receive friends Friday at 1 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home.

Jimmie was born Dec. 12, 1928 in Selma and entered into rest Sept. 27, 2017 in Springhill. He was a member of Springhill United Methodist Church where he attended Sunday school. He attended University of Arkansas as a music

major and enjoyed playing the trumpet.

He was preceded in death by his wife Elva Anders and son James Ray Anders.

He is survived by his very good friend and caretaker, Shirlie Baxter of Springhill, grandson, Aaron Anders of El Paso, Texas, and daughter, Cora Anders of Houston.

