Jimmy Lee Thomas was born on Jan. 25, 1958, to the late Otis T. Thomas and Elnora Thomas of Homer. He was the 12 child of 13 siblings-three boys and ten girls. Jimmy developed a love for Jehovah through Bible study and attending meetings at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses throughout his life. Jimmy attended school at Hillcrest in Athens and graduated from Homer High School in 1976. Jimmy attended Grambling State University. He loved music and played drums in the band during high school and at Grambling State University. He was affectionately known as TC (Top Cat) by many of his classmates. He married his high school sweetheart, Oretha Shepherd of Homer on Dec. 24, 1982. To this union were born a daughter, Astron Lynette Thomas, and a son, Jarvis Jamal Thomas. After, living in Homer for several years he later moved to Houston. He worked at University of Texas Health Science Center until he retired and moved back to Homer. He loved spending time with family and friends. He always enjoyed attending family reunions over the years. Jimmy departed this life on Oct. 13, 2017. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; three brothers, L.T. Thomas, Otis B. Thomas, Melvin Thomas; one sister, Ernestene Lee, and his daughter, Astron Lynette Thomas. Jimmy leaves to cherish his memory his ex-wife, Oretha Thomas (Houston) and son, Jarvis Jamal Thomas (Houston); nine sisters, Lurlean Towns (Fred) of Inglewood, California, Dessie Mosby of Los Angeles, Vera Farley (Milbert), Helen Franklin (Ray), Claudia Taylor (Charles), Anna Hudson (James Al) all of Houston; Bertha Winzer (Theron), Patsy Amos (Isaac) of Minden and Martha Graham of Homer and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Services are entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home in Homer. Visitation will be held in the chapel at Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 20, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Memorial services will be held Saturday, Oct. 21. at 11 a.m. at the Kingdom Hall in Homer.

