Homegoing celebration honoring the life of Jimmy Ray Germany Sr. will be held Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. at the 14th District Building with the Rev. Rodney E. Williams officiating. Interment will follow at the Mt. Elam Baptist Church Cemetery.

Jimmy Ray Germany was born July 14, 1962 to the late Charlie and Bertha Solomon Germany in Shreveport.

He attended school at Heflin Elementary, Central Jr. High and Sibley High School. He played on the basketball team at Sibley High School.

After completing high school, Jimmy worked numerous jobs until his health failed. His family always came first, taking care of whatever needed to be done.

He was married to the late Patricia Rambo and to this union, four children were born: Misty, Jimmy Jr., Jermi and Ashley. He later married Carolyn Jackson and to this union, three children were born: Darius, Darian and Alexis.

Jimmy enjoyed playing dominoes, playing video games with his sons and sons-in-law, and spending time with family.

Jimmy Ray Germany Sr. departed this earthly life on March 20 at Willis Knighton Hospital in Bossier City. He was preceded in death by his parents;

wife, Patricia; siblings: Edna B. Germany and Charlie B. Germany.

His loving memories will forever live in the hearts of his children, six daughters: Misty Kinsey (Kelvin), Alexis Jackson of Shreveport, Ashely Germany, Jerrica Jackson, Ebony Jackson of Bossier City, and Tamara Marshall of Haughton; five sons: Jimmy Ray Germany Jr. (Christana) of Bossier City, Darius Germany, Darian Germany, Julius Tillman, and Jermi Germany of Shreveport; seven granddaughters: Amber, Savannah, Carley, Taylor, Skyler, Layla and Hailey; six grandsons: Kelvin Jr., Jacoby, Jaylen, Rome, Kay’den, Jhariver, Jorrion, Carlso Jr., Logan, and Jamarion; three sisters: Annie Washington (George) of Helfin, Gloria Cook (M.K.) of Shreveport, and Clara Coleman of Texas City, Texas; five brothers: Roy Montgomery (Juanita) of Minden, Burt Germany, J. W. Robertson of Shreveport, Richard Germany of Denver, Colorado, and Leon Broadway (Cora) of St. Augustine, Texas; four aunts: Ollie Pickrom, Vernell Germany, Betty Huey of Heflin, and Eva Moore of Fryeburg; two uncles: Dezzie Solomon and the Rev. Willie Solomon (Eunice) of Heflin; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends; and a special friend, Marketa Hampton.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 31 from noon until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Kennon’s Mortuary.

Services are entrusted to Kennon’s Mortuary. Email condolences may be sent to kennonsmortuary@suddenlink.net

