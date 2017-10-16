Jo Ann McKinney died Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Jo Ann was born April 6, 1930, in Minden, to Ed and Elsie Bryan. She married George David McKinney in 1950, and he preceded her in death, May 3, 1961. Survivors include three daughters; Patty Pendergrass (Ty) of Minden, Kim Bickham (Bruce) of Shreveport, Jody Baker of Minden; seven grandchildren, Tristan and wife, Kristel Pendergrass of Simpsonville, SC, Jeremy and wife , Emery Pendergrass of Ruston, Andy and wife Polly Pendergrass of Shreveport, Clint Bickham and fiancé, Shelby Pennell of Stonewall, Alexandra Bickham of Baton Rouge, Abigail Baker of Minden, and Anna Baker of Minden; four great-grandchildren, Luke, Lilly, and Jake Pendergrass of Ruston, and Calvin Pendergrass of Shreveport. Other survivors include her sister, Ouita Johnson of Brownwood, Texas, two special cousins, Nina Archer of Shreveport, and Beverly Sandifer of Blanchard, and numerous other cousins, a niece, and nephews. Jo Ann was a 1947 graduate of Minden High School. She received a BA in Art Education from Louisiana Tech in 1968 and a Masters degree in 1976. She taught at Woodlawn High, Webster High, and then Minden High until she retired with 20 years of teaching. Jo was a wonderful mother who gave her all to provide for her girls. She was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church and active in ministry as long as she was able. At Minden High, she was a favorite teacher for many. Her former students have fond memories of Mrs. Mac’s class and some confess that they still have something they did in art class. Before the advent of computer printers, Jo Ann lettered many a sign for special occasions at school. As a grandmother she did the usual helping to pick up and transport kids and babysitting when needed. She enjoyed attending ballgames, dance recitals, and pageants.

But she had a special skill to share with them. They learned how to work with clay, watercolors, paper-mache’, mosaic tiles, and more. She also hosted their family birthday parties and made decorated birthday cakes. Jo Ann gave of herself to her family without complaining. She leaves them with a strong example of faith in God, fond memories of homemade dresses, doing puzzels, quiet times of admiring nature, devotions around the table, patriotism, and appreciating the unique potential of every person. The family would like to thank the Savannah Court staff and Aime Hospice staff for their loving care. Her life celebration service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 at First United Methodist Church in Minde. Interment followed at Minden Cemetery in Minden. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, October 15, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials may be made to the new Children’s Building at FUMC. Mother’s favorite word was “Joy”! She would want you to find joy in the ordinary.

Related

Comments

comments