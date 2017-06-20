Funeral services for JoAnn Gordon will be held Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with the Rev. Jerry Key and the Rev. Jeff Gray officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory in Minden. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

JoAnn was born Dec. 21, 1933 in Minden and entered into rest June 18, 2017 in Minden.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lomey “Nick” Gordon.

She is survived by her son, Otha Gordon and wife, Lisa of Minden, daughter, Charlotte Mandino and husband, Guy of Minden, sisters, Mildred Moore of Dubberly and Corrine Joyce and husband, Andre of Folson, grandchildren, Wesley Mandino and wife, Amber, Trace Mandino and wife, Kimberly, and Tyler Mandino and wife, Crystal, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Eddy Moore, Teddie Michael Moore, Joe B. Moore, George Joyce, Kip Mourad and C.W. Greer.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Mourad, Louisiana Home Care and Town and Country Nursing Home.

