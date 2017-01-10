JoAnn Rawls Estabrook was born on Oct. 7, 1935, in San Saba, Texas and passed away Jan. 5, 2017, at Willis-Knighton Pierremont. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, located at 1107 Broadway, Minden at 2 p.m.; reception and visitation in the Parish Hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, JoAnn’s charities of choice are: Heifer International (www.heifer.org); United Daughters of the Confederacy #2403 (Treasurer, 416 Webb Ct, Minden, LA 71055); The IBC (Inflammatory Breast Cancer) Network Foundation (www.theibcnetwork.org); and Minden Lions Club #3845/Lions Vision Program.

JoAnn was the oldest of four children. At age 12, her family moved to Pasadena, Texas. She graduated Pasadena High School in 1954. She received the Jessie Jones Scholarship to attend the University of Houston/Hermann Hospital School of Nursing. In 1957, she graduated and passed her boards as a registered nurse. She was licensed in Texas, Louisiana and Alabama and worked as a registered nurse for approximately 50 years. Her nursing career consisted of working as an OR nurse, Emergency Room nurse, Floor charge nurse, Premature Baby Nursery nurse, but her true love was being a Home Health Nurse.

In November 1957, she married Lee Estabrook. They lived in Houston, San Antonio and Marshall, Texas, Mobile, Alabama, and Minden. They both loved to travel and traveled all over the world from China, Hong Kong, Germany, France, England, Ireland, Amsterdam, Denmark, Russia, Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Switzerland, Hungary, Mexico, as well most of the continental United States. She also enjoyed gardening, baking, canning, reading, knitting, crocheting, and spending time with family and friends. But her passion was helping others and being a good friend.

JoAnn was active in the St. John’s Episcopal Church/Daughters of the King, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Red Hat Society, St. Luke’s Medical Van, Scottish Society of the Louisiana Highlands, Bunco Group, and Exercise Program at Presbyterian Church. She was formerly a member of the UMW Ruth Circle, Girl Scouts and Girl Scout Leader, Bluebird/Camp Fire Girl Leader and held various board offices in some of these organizations.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert O. Rawls, mother, Inez Rawls and stepmother, Lorraine Rawls, sister, Ida Lee Dockall, brother, Howard Rawls and other aunts, uncles and stepsiblings.

She is survived by her husband, Lee C. Estabrook; son, Lee C. Estabrook II and grandson Hunter; daughter, Amy J. Pitman and granddaughter Mallory and great grandson Maddox; daughter, Claudine Adams-Thomas and husband Rick, grandson, Thomas Adams Jr. and wife Alicia, grandson, Tyler Adams and wife Courtney and great grandchildren Eli and Tessa. She has one surviving sister, Merna Rawls and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

We thank Dr. Dan Moeller, Dr. Scott McRright, Dr. Michael Gooszen and colleagues, Dr. Himanshu Desai and colleagues, and the Willis-Knighton Pierremont ICU staff.

