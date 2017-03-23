Celebration of life services for John Willis Jr. will be held Saturday, March 25, at 1 p.m. at King Solomon Baptist Church with the Rev. Rodney E. Williams officiating. Interment will follow at King Solomon Baptist Church Cemetery.

John Willis Jr. was born Sept. 19, 1951 in Cullen to the late Rosie and John Willis Sr. He was known by relatives and friends as “Jr.”

He united with King Solomon Baptist Church at an early age and was a faithful member until his health prevented him to do so.

On Aug. 29, 1992, John was united in holy matrimony to Diane Washington. John and Diane made their home on Willis Road.

John attended Webster High School. He was employed by Tommy’s Tire Service for over 20 years. “Jr.” enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends.

On March 13, John Willis Jr. entered eternal rest. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, LaRhonda Willis; sisters, Hazel Tims, Evonne W. Miles, and Helen King; brothers, Willie Loud, Albert Earl Willis, Henry Willis, Ezekiel Willis and Floyd Willis.

John “Jr.” Willis leaves to cherish his precious memories, his loving wife, Diane Willis; daughters, Samantha Washington of Sibley, Karen Huey of Denver, Colorado, Kendra Sanders, Angela Willis, Renee Willis of Minden, LaCheryl Willis of Norfolk, Virginia; sons, Roderick Willis (Denise) of Norfolk, Sgt. Robert Washington (Shannice) of Leesville, J. T. Washington (Juanga) of Sibley, Kelsey Miller and Kendell Lewis, both of Minden; a sister, Willie Mae Plummer of Houston; two brothers, Johnny B. Willis and Calvin Loud Jr., both of Houston; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 24 from noon until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Kennon’s Mortuary.

Services are entrusted to Kennon’s Mortuary. Email condolences may be sent to kennonsmortuary@suddenlink.net.

