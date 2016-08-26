SHARE THIS

Johnny Ross Edwards was born in Minden June 16, 1962 and entered into rest Aug. 24, 2016. Johnny worked in the oil and gas industry all of his life.

Johnny is survived by his mother Mary McKnight of Ruston and stepmother Cathy Edwards of Ringgold. His daughter Ashley Reed and husband Jeremy Reed of Haughton; son Johnny Waters and stepson Zac Busard. Grandchildren include Alaina, Jewell and Karson Reed. Brothers Jason and wife Stacy Edwards of Minden, Roy and wife Gretchen Edwards of Ringgold, Rhett and wife Allyson Edwards of Jamestown, and Regan Edwards of Ringgold. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

Johnny is preceded in death by his brother William O. Edwards of Ringgold, his father Ross Davis Edwards of Ringgold, and grandson Ashton Reed of Haughton.

A memorial service will take place Sunday, Aug. 28 at First Methodist Church in Ringgold at 2 p.m. The family asks that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Diabetes Association.

