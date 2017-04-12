Johnnye Kennon to tout tourism to Lions

Johnnye Kennon, Administrative Assistant for the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, will be the guest speaker at the weekly Lions Club luncheon Thursday.

Kennon will update the Lions on tourism within the parish, as well as upcoming projects in the works.

A lifelong resident of Minden, Kennon has worked for the Webster CVB for the past six years. Prior to working with the tourism bureau, Kennon was a Marketing Coordinator for Fibrebond Corporation as well as the Minden-South Webster Chamber of Commerce.

An active volunteer in the community, Kennon has served as a member of the Webster Parish School board for the past 18 years.

The Minden Lions Club meets every Thursday at noon at the American Legion Hall, located on Pine Street.

