A memorial service for Dr. Joy L. Lowe, age 77, of Ruston will be held Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Ruston. The Rev. Bob Deich will officiate. Visitation will immediately follow the memorial service.

Dr. Lowe passed away peacefully on June 11, 2017 at her home. She spent her life dedicated to education, serving as a librarian in Opelousas and Minden, and later as a Professor of Library Science at Louisiana Tech University for almost 30 years; she was a longstanding, active member and past president of the American Library Association and active member of the Louisiana Library Association. She has been a member of Grace UMC since 1976. Dr. Lowe is preceded in death by her husband, Perry J. Lowe; parents, R. Milton and Norma Cutrer Lambert; and brother, William Lambert.

Dr. Lowe is survived by her son, Joseph Milton “Chip” Lowe and wife, Lisa, of Doha, Qatar; daughters, Michelle Cochran and husband, Brian, of Minden, and Kira Breczinski and husband, Jim, of Marshall, Minnesota; grandchildren, Katie Lowe, Trey Lowe, Sara Lowe, Skylar Breczinski, Malachi Breczinski, Britt Thompson, and Elizabeth Cochran; brother, Milton Lambert and partner, Caroline of Houston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Grace UMC or to the Methodist Children’s Home in Ruston.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.

