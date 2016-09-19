SHARE THIS

Funeral services for Judy Perry Southern will be held Monday, Sept. 19, 2016 at 1 p.m. at Pentecostals of Bossier City Church with the Rev. Jerry L. Dean and the Rev. W. C. Puckett officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory in Minden under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City.

Judy was born Nov. 29, 1949 in Monroe and entered into rest Sept. 17, 2016 in Shreveport.

She was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Nell Perry.

She is survived by her husband Charles Lynn Southern of Shreveport, son Clay Michael Southern of Shreveport, sisters Dianne and Gerald Cheatwood of Shreveport, Nelda and Tommy Martin of Bossier City, brothers Steve and Denise Perry of Pasadena, Texas, Cecil and Gay Perry of Tioga, grandson Elijah Michael Southern of Shreveport and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Daniel M. Southern, Robert Lloyd Southern, T.L. Southern, Cecil Perry Jr., David Lewis and Lee Lewis.

