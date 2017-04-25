Justin Craig Garison, 31, of Elm Grove passed away April 18, 2017 in Elm Grove. A memorial service be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 28 at Aulds Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 7849 East Kings Highway in Shreveport, officiated by the Rev. Ronald Dunn. Justin was born Dec. 10, 1985.

Justin attended Doyline High School and was currently working for Camus Electrical in Shreveport. He loved to hunt, fish and QuadRunner Racing. Even though he took his life we know he is at rest now. He will be missed by all his family and friends.

Justin is survived by his sons Noah Garison, Oil City, Andru “Andy” Green Doyline, and Wyatt Stanley Garison Elm Grove; his father Donald Garison Elm Grove and mother Becky Tyree (Karl) Montgomery; two brothers Jason Garison (DeLane) Springhill; Jeremy Garison (Melissa) Princeton; grandmothers Marguerite Garison Doyline, Joyce Duck Minden; and companion Brandy Cheatwood of Elm Grove. Many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Justin was preceded in death by his grandfathers Stanley Garison Jr. and Jimmy Duck.

