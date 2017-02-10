Karen Calvert appointed to tourism commission

Springhill and north Webster Parish now have representation on the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau Commission.

Karen Calvert, of Springhill, was appointed by the Webster Parish Police Jury when Joan Roan stepped down after moving out of state.

Calvert was on the commission about 15 years ago, and she said she is excited to be a part of the tourism board again.

“I’ve always been really active in my community, and I love Webster Parish,” she said. “I’m retired now, and I have the time to do it. We really have a lot of positive things about our parish. Springhill has had a lot of knocks, and we have a lot of resiliency, and they just keep on keeping on. We just have a lot of dedicated people that care about our parish.”

Calvert retired from Citizens National Bank as its senior vice president. She has been involved in many activities over the years serving at one time as the president of the Springhill-North Webster Chamber of Commerce; she served on the Springhill Main Street Board and the tourism commission.

Tourism Chairman Jerry Madden said he is glad to have her on board.

“Now this gives us a full board,” he said. “We have seven members now, which is what we’re supposed to have. We’ve needed representation from the north end of the parish, and I’m really pleased to have her back on board.”

Madden said Calvert will be an asset, because she has experience and knowledge of tourism and her community.

“You can’t get any better than someone who’s already been in the trenches, and I really think she is going to be a valuable asset to the board, to the parish and to the community she represents,” he said.

She has been married to her husband Bill for 14 years, and she has two sons and two grandchildren.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

