Funeral services for Kathy Richmond were held Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016 at 10 a.m. at Sibley Missionary Baptist Church in Sibley with the Rev. Jeff Flenniken officiating. Interment followed at Liberty Chapel Cemetery in Williana, Louisiana under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, 2016 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Kathy was born Nov. 30, 1953 in Delhi and entered into rest Sept. 1, 2016 in Shreveport.

She was preceded in death by her father John Boyte Sr.

She is survived by her mother Kathryn Boyte of Oak Grove, daughters Mindy Reed and husband Bob of Satsuma, Florida, Angel Carlin and husband Derek of Minden, brother John Boyte and wife Peggy of Lake Providence, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

