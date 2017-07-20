Kay Elizabeth Scheffer Stahl, 55, was suddenly called home on Sunday, July 16, 2017.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 23, 2017 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Rose Neath Funeral Home. The service will be held on Monday, July 24, 2017, at 10 a.m. at The First United Pentecostal Church in Minden.

Those left to honor her memory are her loving husband of 32 years, Douglas (Doug) Wayne Stahl; her four children, Christopher Stahl and wife Allie, Shannon Gary and husband Joshua, Joshua Stahl and wife Melody, and Heather Stahl; and granddaughter, Ella Grace Stahl, mother Betty Cartwright Halford and husband Foster; sisters Krista Magers and Kathy Dubois; and mother in law, Patricia Stahl; brother and sister in law, David and Lauri Stahl, along with innumerable loved ones.

Kay was born on Aug. 16, 1961 in New Orleans, but spent the majority of her life in Minden.

Kay is preceded in death by her father, James (Jim) Marshall Scheffer and father in law, Harry Stahl.

She graduated from Northwood High School and Louisiana Tech University. After college, she began working as a teacher. She continued to

work with babies in the nursery at First Baptist Church even after retirement.

There are not words to express how special Kay was to each and every person who had the privilege of knowing her. Kay was married to her best friend for 32 years. She loved each and every one of her children implicitly, unconditionally, and limitlessly. Kay always shouldered everyone else’s worries, emotions and heartbreaks. She was a wife, a mother, a Gigi, a teacher, a friend and a rock.

Pallbearers will be Thomas James, Mike Dickson, Sterling LaBorde, Darin Mealey, Mike Toland, Patony Morrow and Roland Miers. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the Body Shop Family of Ark-La-Tex Collision.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to the many friends and family who have expressed concern, prayers, and words of encouragement during this time of this tragic loss.

Related

Comments

comments