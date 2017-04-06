A memorial service will be held for Ken Wheeler on April 15 at 11 a.m., at Baptist Tabernacle in Sibley. Pastor Jimmy West will officiate. The family would like to invite you to join them for a reception following the memorial service.

Ken Wheeler was born in Soap Lake, Washington on Aug. 2, 1955 and went home to be with his Heavenly Father on March 3, 2017. He is preceded in death by his father, Daily Wheeler; mother, Ruth Wheeler; brothers Larry Wheeler, Gary Wheeler; and a baby sister that was still born.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Rita Wheeler; step-daughter, Penny Killingsworth; step-son Merrill Morgan; sisters, Evelyn Wambekee and Leona Coronado and twin brother, Keith Wheeler. Along with a host of friends and loved ones who miss him dearly.