Kerigan Sanders Glenbrook Apache Princess crown

A new Glenbrook Apache Princess was crowned Saturday.

Sophomore Kerigan Sanders took home the crown for 2017. She said she is excited about being chosen to represent her school and looks forward to her year-long reign.

“It’s super exciting to win as a sophomore, because it’s usually a junior or senior,” she said. “I didn’t expect to get it, and I can’t believe I won. I want to be a good role model for the younger children. I want to be a good role model for the school.”

Sanders is the daughter of Mike and Nancy Sanders.

First runner up was Kara Bryce and Miss Congeniality went to Mary Wingfield.

Contestants for this year’s pageant were Bryce, Haley Smelser, Wingfield, Courtney Stanley and Sanders.

Entertainment was provided by Gracie Sivils, Cydni’s School of Dance, and the cast of The Lion King Jr.

Apache Princess 2016 Madison Tanner also performed a ballet in honor of her grandmother and Georgia Sanders, a Glenbrook staff member, who are breast cancer survivors.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

