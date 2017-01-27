Memorial services for Kimberly Dawn Johnson will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Minden.

The family requests that donations be sent to the Youth Center at St. John’s Episcopal Church, (1107 Broadway Street, Minden, LA 71055; 318-377-1259; www.stjohns-minden.org) in lieu of flowers.

Ms. Johnson was born in Shreveport, on Oct. 12, 1965.

She passed away in Minden on Jan. 16, 2017.

Ms. Johnson attended LSU Shreveport, East Texas Baptist University and received an associate’s degree in Criminal Justice from Bossier Parish Community College.

Ms. Johnson is survived by her mother, Glenda Gail Roth Johnson of Minden; her sister, Danielle Roth-Johnson, and brother-in-law, John P. Tuman, of North Las Vegas, Nevada; her niece, Celeste Turan Gail Tuman, and her nephew, Alexander James Vladimir Tuman, of North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ms. Johnson’s family wishes to extend their special thanks to Mary Lou Colston Cosby, Leonard Cosby and Dr. Cliff Salmon.

