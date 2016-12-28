Krewe de Ambassadeurs help wrap gifts for CASA

The Krewe des Ambassadeurs met for a special night of wrapping at their monthly meeting. “Each year, the Krewe sponsors CASA children for Christmas by purchas- ing gifts such as bikes, video games, clothes, MP3 players and cowboy boots.

This year, the Krewe sponsored 32 children, helping make these boys’ and girls’ wishes come true. KDA also makes monetary donations throughout the year. “We are all blessed beyond measure and enjoy giving back to our community,” Publicity Chair Catherine Hunt said.

