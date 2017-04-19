Krewe des Ambassadeurs golf tournament to tee off May 13

The 11th Annual Krewe des Ambassadeurs golf tournament will be played Saturday, May 13, at Pine Hills Country Club in Minden.

The tournament is still seeking Royal Sponsors for $500 and hole sponsorships for $100. Royal sponsors earn the sponsor’s name on the tournament banner, one two-man team, lunch and on-course drinks, gift package, two mulligans per nine holes for each player, a five-iron shot for each player, express registration and a hole sponsorship.

This year’s tournament title sponsors are Elm Street Dental, Minden’s Finest Storage and Harper Motors.

Golf ball sponsor for this year’s tournament is Gibsland Bank and Trust and golf cart sponsor is Mike’s Hometown Spirits. Minden’s Finest Storage is also serving as scorecard sponsor.

First, second and third place will take home cash prizes in each flight, with amounts yet to be determined.

The tournament will feature an 8 a.m. tee time and a 1 p.m. tee time. The tournament field consists of 54 teams and spaces are filling up fast with sponsored teams. Individual teams will not be allowed to register for the tournament until after May 8.

If any slots are unfilled on that date, registration becomes open to individual teams for $150 dollars per player.

Participants should make checks payable to Krewe des Ambassadeurs, Gary W. Haynes, P.O. Box 29, Minden, La. 71058. For more information, contact Gary Haynes at 453-3252 or Mahala Hutto at 560-4135.

Golfers must be at least 18 years old to play and no exceptions will be made.

