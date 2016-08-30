SHARE THIS

After two weeks of canceled ballgames, the Glenbrook Lady Apaches are finally back where they belong, on the field.

Glenbrook won at Tallulah over the weekend Saturday and shook off a sluggish start at home Monday night against River Oaks to make it 2-0 in district play on the season.

“I’m glad we were finally able to get a game in with all this crazy weather,” Lady Apaches head coach Roo Johnson said. “I’m proud of the girls for digging deep. We looked a bit rusty having only been on the field twice in the past two weeks, but we practiced a lot on our hitting and it has paid off.”

Saturday against Tallulah, Glenbrook won 7-1.

Kate Marvin led the way at the plate going 3-4 with 2 doubles and a single. Alyssa Martin finished 2-4 at the plate with a double, single and RBI, followed by Aubrie Dickson with a single and 3 RBIs, Reese Hanson with 2 singles and an RBI and Megan Sims with an RBI single. Emma Pitman and Emma Earnhardt added base hits for the Lady Apaches.

Martin got the win on the mound, tossing all seven innings, allowing 1 earned run, 3 hits and 3 strikeouts.

Against River Oaks, the girls exploded offensively in the final few innings to win 15-6.

Martin led the way at the plate, going 2-3 with 2 singles and 2 RBIs, followed by Emma Earnhardt with 2 singles and 3 RBIs. Megan Sims ripped a triple, Kate Marvin had a single and 2 RBIs, Hannah Mosley had an RBI single and Emma Pitman had 2 RBIs. Reese Hanson added a single.

Martin pitched the first six innings, striking out 6 batters and giving up 3 earned runs before giving way to Hannah Mosley. Mosley finished the game with a scoreless seventh inning.

