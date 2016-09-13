Lady Apaches defeat Lady Rebels, 4-0

SHARE THIS

The Glenbrook Lady Apaches gave Megan Sims a wonderful gift for senior night with a 4-0 victory over the Claiborne Academy Lady Rebels.

The Lady Apaches broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth, scoring all four runs in the frame.

Sims finished 1-3 with a double on senior night. Hannah Mosley had a double and 2 RBIs for the Lady Apaches, followed by Reese Hanson with 2 singles, Emma Pitman with an RBI single and Faith Earnhardt with a single.

Glenbrook got an outstanding effort from freshman pitcher Alyssa Martin. She struck out 8 batters and gave up only 2 hits while shutting out the Lady Rebels, who were 5-0 in district coming into Monday’s game.

The Lady Apaches now have the only unblemished district record at 6-0.

“The girls were awesome tonight,” head coach Roo Johnson said. “I knew it would be a tough game with them being 5-0 in district. I’m happy Megan Sims, our lone senior, for being able to get this win on senior night.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

