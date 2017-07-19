Lady Knights choose former Louisiana College team captain as next softball coach

SPRINGHILL – North Webster High School and Principal Jeff Franklin have dipped back into the Vivian area to find yet another coach.

On Tuesday, Franklin announced the hiring of 22-year-old Jordan Mason as the next leader of the Lady Knights softball team.



Mason is a former Shreveport Times All-Area Pitcher and Louisiana College Lady Wildcat softball player.

At Louisiana College, she was also named to ASC’s all-conference team three times as an outfielder and played in four conference tournaments.

In 2017 she was a member of the ASC all-tournament team and received the Louisiana College scholar athlete medal of honor.

Mason replaces Alyssa Ford who spent two seasons in Springhill before accepting the same position at C.E. Byrd.

“It’s just an awesome opportunity,” Mason said Tuesday over the phone. “I’m very thankful that they believe in me, with me being so young, just to go out there and help their athletes grow.”

Mason heard about the job from former North Caddo coach and current North Webster head football coach and athletic director John Ware.

“He was a former teacher of mine,” Mason said. “He talked to me about the job, so I applied and went for the interview and that’s how the process went.”

Having wrapped up her playing days less than 3 months ago, Mason is looking forward to imparting her softball knowledge on a Lady Knights program with plenty of potential in Class 3A.

“I’m looking forward to sharing what I know,” Mason said. “I want to do whatever I can to help these girls grow and hopefully help some of them fulfill their dreams of one day playing at the next level.”

Mason recently graduated Louisiana College with a degree in Health and Physical Education, where she was on the Louisiana College Dean’s List and a two-time ASC All-Academic honoree. She served as a leader with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a bible study leader for the Wildcats’ softball team, captain of the 2016-2017 Wildcats Softball team and represented the softball team on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

