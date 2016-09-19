Lake Bistineau focus of wildlife and fisheries meeting

SHARE THIS

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will conduct an informational meeting on Lake Bistineau Monday.

Officials are expected to discuss the status of the lake and answer any questions from the public.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., Monday, at the LDWF Region 1 Office in the Jonathan Glasscock Memorial Classroom, located at 9961 Highway 80 in Minden.

Space is limited to 100 individuals.

The current Lake Bistineau Management Plan can be viewed on the agency’s website, wlf.louisiana.gov.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

