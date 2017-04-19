Lakeside advances to second round behind impressive youngsters

SOFTBALL

Darlings

Bon Temps 9, Gatti & Merckle 4

Maggie Mandino had three singles and Aaliyah Garrett had a double to lead Bon Temps. Elizabeth Balkom, Sunni Franks and Meredith Robinson had two singles each and Presli Waller, Gracie Heard, Loren Sivils and Aynslea Maus added base hits.

Lanie Gates had three singles for Gatti & Merckle, followed by Raziya Williams, Cyndee Walker and Gabi Brown with two hits each. Alyanna Aquino, Sariyah Anderson, Te’Onia Jackson and Lariah Marsh added hits.

Hot Shots 15, McKenzie Contractors 0

Lindsay Ryan tripled and doubled for the Hot Shots, Lucy Giddens tripled and singled and Mackenzie Stevens added two doubles to lead the way. Chloe Gorman doubled and singled, McKinley Harris had three singles and Landyn Dent, Joslyn Rabb,

Nevaeh Wiltcher and Isabella Powell added base hits.

Tatum Miller had McKenzie Contractors only hit, a single.

Angels

Pride 9, Life Savers 0

Home runs from Kayla Williams and Vivian Still powered Pride, while Addison Monk’s two tripled and Ambree Collinsworth’s double helped lead the way. Baylee Bonsall singled. Monk and Still each struck out six batters in the circle as well.

Jacoya Lewis doubled for Life Savers and Dakota Howard struck out five batters in the circle. Baleigh Haulcy and Trinity Carter each struck out three.

Southern Signs 15, MF&G 0

Mackenzie McCoy bashed a grand slam and Keily Sumlin and Kylie Ryan added home runs of their own as Souther Sign rolled. Sara Culpepper, Kadyn McKinney and Ah’Lazia Douglas added hits and Ryan struck out six batters.

Pryncess Lathon had MF&G’s only hit and Jewelyn Hays struck out four in the circle.

Ponytails

Kennon Her-ricanes 19, Bat Attitudes 6

Elizabeth Cage tripled, Kailyn Williams doubled and Shavon Whitfield singled for Kennon, while Cage added five strikeouts in the circle.

No hits were recorded by Bat Attitudes, but Elyse Jackson struck out five in the circle.

BASEBALL

Coach Pitch

Industrial Gen. 2, Bayou Rental 0

Tate Lowe tripled and doubled to lead Industrial, followed by Colton Cooper with a triple, Levi Riley and Brayden Dahley with doubles and Kaden Baker singled.

J.H. Robinson singled for Bayou Rentals.

Peterson’s Lil’ Doziers 5, Rampage 1

Charlie Monzingo, Eli Williams and Kade Suggs all tripled for Peterson’s, followed by Craten Ware and Sawyer Harris with two singles each.

Levi Arender homered for Rampage and Jackson Pate, Maddox Cascio and Lawson Shows added singles.

AA

Wonder Boys 9, Bulldogs 2

Darron Hollingsworth tripled and doubled, Nolan Waller doubled and singled, Bennett Speer doubled and Jake Boyce, Bryson Finley, Landon Humphreys and Kleaton Davis each added singles for Wonder Boys.

Davis Powell, Barron Bower, Holden Williams and Beau Santelices had singles for the Bulldogs.

Jellum 9, Minden’s Finest Storage 5

Garrett Basinger doubled and singled for Jellum, followed by Peyton Campbell, Jake Glass, Kurt Joyner and Colton Jellum with base hits.

Jaxon Melton doubled and singled for Minden’s Finest, followed by Andrew Estes and Jeremiah Jones with two hits. Keegan Pope, Mickey Shepherd and Hagan Hammons added singles.

AAA

Minden Outlaws 11, US Silica 6

Dakota Royer and Landon Watson singled twice and Gavyn Davis added a single to lead Outlaws.

Will Fife and Jesse Montoya led the way with singles for US Silica. Fife also struck out three.

Crusaders 9, Mayhem 3

Jonathan Bryant and Braydon Winston singled for Crusaders and Winston and Levi Pope each struck out four batters.

Seth Mangrum, Preston Frye and Brock Case each singled for Mayhem, while Frye added three strikeouts on the mound.

Dixie Youth

Apaches 20, Minden Athletic 2

CJ Watts homered, Cooper Chase and Maddox Mandino tripled, with Chase adding a double, Dayton Sims and Hayden Harmon doubled and singled and Chase Sentell, Landry Powell and Bradley Dick added base hits for the Apaches. Harmon and Cason Clemons each struck out three batters.

Seth Levesque had Minden Athletic’s only hit, a single.

Winn Surveying 13, Roughriders 1

Dexter Smith hit a home run and Bryce Powell and Price Miller had three hits each to power Winn to victory. Jake Wilkins

and Brandon Winston added two singles each. Powell struck out seven hitters on the mound.

Luke Vining singled for roughriders and JJ Williams struck out three batters.

Dixie Boys

Glenbrook 18, Mavs 3

Peyton Wells homered and Cade Ebarb doubled for Glenbrook. Corbin Kendrick, Conner Humphreys, Jackson Mayfield, Nick Mercer and Jonathan Parkerson all added singles.

Travor Chachere singled twice for the Mavs.

Lakeside 3, Homer 1

Blake Bradley and Chance Scott singled for Lakeside. Blake Bradley pitched four innings, striking out one. Hunter Guthrie struck out two.

Related

Comments

comments