Lakeside ‘Gent’ Pageant to be held Saturday

Juniors and seniors at Lakeside Jr./Sr. High School will be strutting their stuff at 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, for the fourth annual Lakeside Gent Pageant. For $3 admission, the pageant will be in the junior high gymnasium. All proceeds will go the Minden St. Jude Auction. Concessions will be available, and the audience will get a chance to vote for their favorite gent. Pictured are, back row, from left, Jesse Ward, Dakota Singleton, Braden Jones, Colton Carter, Zack Stegall, Austin Clouston and Jalen Gould. Front row, from left, are Dalton Crumpler, Caden Hedrick, Chris Houlton, Tom Willis and Matthew Wiggins. Front is Gavin Jones. Not pictured is Braden Cook.

