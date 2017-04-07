Lakeside outlasts Calvary in extras

SHREVEPORT – In the most important game of their season to date, the Lakeside Warriors were able to shake off allowing the tying run in the seventh inning to defeat Calvary 3-2 after Cameron Gray’s fielder’s choice brought home the winning run from third in the eighth inning Thursday night.

Lakeside head coach Will Gray was extra-pleased with the extra-inning win knowing his team returns home to finish the series with a doubleheader.

“Our goal was to win the series,” Gray said. “Obviously, winning the first one is big. It kind of takes the pressure off of us and puts it on them. Now, our guys want to sweep (Calvary) and win out; that’s their goal and they’ve worked really hard to do that. Who says we can’t?”

The Warriors led 2-1 most of the way, scoring their first run off a Cavaliers error and their second run when Jake Gray grounded out to shortstop following Dalton Crumpler’s double and move to third on a wild pitch.

Calvary tied the game in the seventh on a well-executed bunt with a runner at third base, sending the game into the extra frame. Colton Carter drew a one-out walk with one out in the eighth, then advanced to third on a Logan McIver single.

McIver moved to second on a stolen base, putting the runners at second and third with one out for Cameron Gray, who delivered with a ground ball to the right side to score the winning run.

Braydon Jones worked all eight innings on the mound, putting on a gutsy performance to help will his team to victory. Jones finished with five strikeouts and gave up just six hits.

“Braydon did an outstanding job for us,” Gray said. “We had the little hiccup in the seventh where they tied it up, but he battled through that and slammed the door in the eight.”

The series shifts to Sibley for what should be two more thrilling contests Friday night at Lakeside.

First pitch of game one will be thrown at 4 p.m.

Minden vs. Northwood

BLANCHARD – The Minden Crimson Tide found themselves on the wrong end of a 10-run rule Thursday night against the homestanding Northwood Falcons, falling 13-3 in a surprising result.

The Tide simply couldn’t keep the Falcon bats quiet, as Northwood finished with 19 hits in the five inning contest.

Hunter Wilkes was the losing pitcher for Minden.

Furthering the problem, the Tide managed only four hits of their own, with Cameron Dollar’s 2-3 evening leading the way. Breylan Kemp finished with an RBI single for Minden.

Minden will try to exact revenge Friday night when they host Northwood for a doubleheader.

SOFTBALL

Minden vs. Northwood

While Northwood was beating up on the baseball version of the Tide, the Minden Lady Tiders were locked in slugfest with the Lady Falcons at the Minden Rec. Center.

Minden fell 10-4 despite a phenomenal effort by the Lady Tiders and coach Taleshae Haulcy.

The Lady Tiders managed to post eight hits, compared to 13 from the Lady Falcons, to make the contest respectable in the end.

Zamiya Manning’s RBI double was the big hit for Minden, followed by Madison Pye and Presley Tyler with RBI singles.

Olivia Osborne took the loss despite striking out seven batters over seven innings of commendable work in the circle.

Lakeside vs. Weston

SIBLEY – The Lakeside Lady Warriors defeated Weston 12-6 Thursday on the road, improving their record to 16-8 on the season.

Deirdre Johnson led the way with a home run and single, followed by Sydney Robinson with two doubles and two RBIs. Frances Robinson also doubled and drove in two runs for the Lady Warriors, while Madison Hinze, Chelsea Mays, Abby Zemaitaitis, Paige Garland and Ella Nelisen added base hits for Lakeside.