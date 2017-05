Lakeside’s three senior baseball players, Braydon Jones (left, cap and gown), Jake Gray and Cameron Gray, graduated high school Wednesday in a special ceremony at Bistineau Baptist Church. The baseball team leaves Thursday for the State Tournament in Sulphur. In addition to the graduation ceremony, Pastor Mike Welsh shared the gospel and held a moment of prayer for the Warriors with members of the congregation. Lakeside takes on Rosepine Friday at 1 p.m. in the Class 2A semifinals.

