Lakeside tops Minden in Classic finale

SIBLEY – There was no shortage of excitement surrounding Saturday’s Bistineau Classic finale between the Minden Crimson Tide and Lakeside Warriors.

Even when Lakeside hung five runs on Minden in the bottom of the first inning, the Tide kept battling and eventually worked their way back to tie the game at 6-6 in the sixth inning.

However, Lakeside had one last surge in them, RBI singles by Braydon Jones and Logan McIver, that proved decisive. The Tide would push one run across in the visitor’s half of the seventh, but the Warriors induced a fielder’s choice with Minden’s Jeffrey Melton at the plate to record the final out and seal the 8-7 win.

Lakeside started the game with three-consecutive singles in the first inning before Jones delivered a ball to deep left field for a two-RBI double.

In a six-run hole, Minden began to fight back in the fifth when senior Matt Eskew cranked a double to deep left center, scoring Jalien Moore and Trevor McLean. In the sixth inning, Minden continued to climb back, this time aided by walks, hit-by-pitch and errors. The only hit of the inning was a RBI single from Cameron Dollar, but by the end of the inning the two teams were square at six all.

Jones and McIver came through for Lakeside, each with run-scoring singles, to take a 8-6 lead going to the seventh inning.

In their final at-bat, Minden scratched one run across and had runners on base with a chance to tie or take the lead, but Melton’s fielder’s choice, induced by reliever Jake Gray, ended the game.

Jones started for Lakeside and pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out four batters and allowing six hits in a no-decision. Gray tossed the final inning-and-a-third to earn the win, while Eskew was charged as the losing pitcher for Minden in relief of starter Cameron Dollar and fellow reliever John Volentine.

Jones finished 2-3 with a double and three RBIs for Lakeside, followed by Gray who was 2-3 with two singles and a RBI. McIver, Hayden Humphrey and Colton Carter also had run-scoring singles for the Warriors.

Rodney Johnson and Breylan Kemp each recorded multi-hit games for Minden and Eskew was 1-3 with a two-RBI double. Volentine and Hunter Wilkes added base hits for Minden.

Tournament Results

Cedar Creek 3, Lakeside 2

Cedar Creek and the Cougars toppled Lakeside with one run in the top of the seventh inning. Meanwhile, Lakeside could muster just two hits.

Hayden Humphrey had an RBI double and Logan McIver added a RBI single.

Lakeside 22, Huntington 3

The Warriors hit the ball with ease, totaling 16 hits and 22 runs against an overmatched Raiders team.

Colton Carter went a perfect 4-4 with five RBIs. Gavin Jones and Jake Gray each had three hits and three RBIs for Lakeside.

Lakeside 7, Southwood 1

Colton Carter was stellar on the mound, pitching six innings and striking out eight batters; he allowed just three hits as Lakeside cruised.

Cedar Creek 9, Minden 1

Camron Dollar went 2-3 with two singles but Minden was defeated 9-1 by Cedar Creek at Griffith Stadium.

Sterlington 16, Minden 0

Sterlington put on a hitting clinic at Griffith Stadium, winning going away 16-0. Austin Wall took the loss on the mound and Jeffrey Melton, Rodney Johnson and Cameron Dollar each singled.

Parish Tournament Scores

North Webster 5, Northwood 4

North Webster 1, Sterlington 6

North Webster 23, Doyline 1

Doyline 18, Huntington 1

Southwood 14, Doyline 3

SOFTBALL

Minden 16, Huntington 0

The Lady Tiders jumped on the Lady Raiders and won comfortably.

Minden was led at the plate by Shania Freelon who had a double and two singles on the night. Reagan Lee had a double and single, Olivia Osborne had two singles, as did Zamiya Manning; Halie Cross and Abby McClendon added singles for the Lady Tiders.

Minden 12, Huntington 0

Olivia Osborne was phenomenal in the circle for Minden, pitching four innings and striking out nine batters, allowing only one hit. Osborne added a double and single at the plate.

Reagan Lee tripled and singled for the Lady Tider offense.

