Funeral services for Lauralei Morgan Smith will be held Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church in Minden with the Rev. Richard Methvin officiating. Interment will follow at Lane Memorial Cemetery in Sibley. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church.

Lauralei was born June 25, 1964 in Minden and entered into rest June 11, 2017 in Minden. She was a member of Eastside Missionary Baptist where she was overseer of the nursery, and anyone that had a child in the nursery knew they were in excellent care as she always loved other children as her own. Lauralei loved her family and was a devoted mother.

She was preceded in death by her husband Mark Earl Smith.

She is survived by her mother, Olivia C. Morgan of Sibley, sons, Mark Earl Smith Jr. and Riley Tatum Smith of Sibley, sister, Bernadette Lopez of Minden, brothers, Homer Howard Morgan III of Minden and Mace Morgan and wife, Debbie of Sibley, sisters-in-law, Vicky MacIsaac Stewart and husband David, Linda B. Smith Dunlap and husband Gary, Michelle Smith Walker and husband Scott and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Reynolds, Zebullon Pepper, Caleb Miller, Aubrey Reynolds, Nick Chandler and Josh McCormick.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mace Morgan and Billy Young.

When you look up the word faithful, you should find a picture of Lauralei Smith. She was faithful to her Lord, her family, and her friends. If something was going on at her church, you could be assured that Lauralei was somewhere in the background working. She was truly a kind person that cared!

Her death has left a void beyond measure in her precious family and in her church family. The only thing that will keep us going through this is our Lord and knowing that one day soon we will see our sweet friend again.

Related

Comments

comments