Celebration of life services for Leonna Monquie Seamster will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. at the 14th District Building with the Rev. Kenneth Bailey officiating. Interment will follow at the Sheppard Street Cemetery.

Leonna Moniquie Seamster was born July 30, 1991 to Sonya Seamster and the late Robert Green in Shreveport. She departed this earthly life on Aug. 24, 2016.

She was preceded in death by her father; grandmother, Willie Green; two uncles, Willie D. Green and Bobby Green; two aunts, Geraldine Green and Dorothy Small.

Leonna leaves to cherish her precious memory, her mother, Sonya Seamster of Minden; sister, LaGladys Seamster McClendon (Rendric) of Minden; four brothers, LaCharlton Seamster, Michael Johnson, Robbie Washington, all of Minden, and Brandon Williams of Bossier City; grandparents, Hattie and Willie Clyde Moore of Minden; aunts, Marie Seamster Isokpunwu (Samuel) of Austin, Texas, Monica Seamster Hebert and Roshunda Thornton, both of Minden; uncles, Roy Green and David Green (Ophelia) of Minden; three nieces, Adrienne, Amiya, and Reniyha; two nephews, Amari and Rendric Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 2 in the chapel of Kennon’s Mortuary from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with family hour from 7 until 8 p.m. Services are entrusted to Kennon’s Mortuary. Email condolences may be sent to kennonsmortuary@suddenlink.net.

