Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Lettie B. Johnson Millner Bradford will be held Saturday, March 4, 11 a.m. at the Greater St. Paul Baptist Church with the Rev. Roy Edwards officiating. Interment will follow at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.

On Dec. 10, 1928, Lettie B. Johnson was born to the late Leslie Johnson and Mabel Kinsey Johnson in Claiborne Parish.

She accepted Christ as her Saviour at an early age and united with the Mt. Olive Baptist Church where she remained a faithful and dedicated member until her demise.

Mrs. Lettie Bradford was employed as food service worker for the Webster Parish School System for over 23 years. After retiring, she continued to work in food service for the council on aging for 10 years. She loved sharing her love through the gift of cooking. Mrs. Bradford also enjoyed spending time with her family, watching Game Shows, doing Word Searches and playing Bingo.

Sister Lettie Millner Bradford departed this earthly life on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Her parents, Leslie and Mabel Johnson; husbands, Gill Ellis Millner and Luther Bradford; son, Willie Ellis Millner; siblings, Mary Lee Harrison, Louidell Johnson Burns, Theodis Johnson, Cleodis Johnson, S.J. Johnson, and Rio Johnson, all preceded her in death.

Mrs. Bradford is survived by her daughter, Mary Harris (Henry Culpepper) of Minden; two grandchildren, Kevin Joseph Harris Sr. (Tiwana) of Shreveport and Leslie Lamar Millner of Fresno, California; four great-grandchildren, Kevin Harris II., Mahogany Harris, Ayana Harris, Aja Muhammad-Millner; two brothers, Mack Clinton Johnson of Minden and Leslie James Johnson of Houston; two sisters, Odessa Johnson Frazier of Sibley and Adell Johnson of Minden; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 3 from noon to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Kennon’s Mortuary with Family Hour from 6 until 7 p.m.

Services are entrusted to Kennon’s Mortuary. Email condolences may be sent to kennonsmortuary@suddenlink.net.

