Funeral services for Lettie Virginia “Sister” Davis will be held Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with the Rev. Rick Wolfe, the Rev. Ronnie Whitlock, and Larry Jarrell officiating. Interment will follow at Fellowship Cemetery in Dubberly. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home.

Sister was born Sept. 12, 1942 in Minden and entered into rest May 20, 2017 in Arcadia. She taught physical education, civics and was a counselor at Airline High School for 24 years, after school she was a car salesman for Bill Hanna Ford, after Airline High School, she moved to Bossier Parish Community College as a counselor for 10 years. Sister was the life of the family and loved by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshal Leroy Connell and Joe Eddie Terrill Connell, brother, Ernest (Buddy) Connell, sisters, Mattie (Snookie) Connell Caskey and Martha Sue (Sue Baby) Connell, sister-in-law, Ruth Connell and step-son, David Davis.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Alford Davis of Minden, brother, Roy Lee Connell and wife Joy Faye of Pasadena, Texas, nephew Wayne Caskey and wife, Vicki of Arcadia, niece, Kayla Mathews of Arcadia, great-nieces, Katlyn Mathews and Ruby Richie both of Arcadia, and numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Caskey, Phillip Volentine, Jimmy Smith and Keith Albritton.

