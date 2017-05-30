Library’s summer reading program kicks off Thursday

The Webster Parish Library is getting ready to kick off summer with its annual summer reading program Thursday.

From 10 a.m. until noon, the library will have hot dogs, drinks and a bounce house as they prepare to gear up children of all ages for reading. The theme is “Build A Better World.”

Jennifer Campbell, with the library, said the kickoff will be in front of the Stewart Center, and this is the time for those who wish to sign up to do so.

“Story time is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesdays, and Maker Mondays is scheduled for 10 a.m.,” she said. “A Free-Build Friday will be at 10 a.m.”

Children from all over the area will participate in the summer reading program. Daycares, children attending summer programs and others will attend. There will be programs for the teens, youth and adults as well, Campbell said.

At the Doyline branch, the summer reading program kickoff will be from 2 until 3 p.m. Friday.

On June 6, the Springhill library will hold its kickoff program from 2 until 4 p.m.

For more information, contact the library at 371-3080.

