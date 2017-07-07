Funeral services will be held for Liesa Ann Moak Roberts, at the Calvary Baptist Church in Homer on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. R.B. Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Hurricaine Cemetery in Athens. The family will receive friends at the Rose-Neath Funeral Home Friday, July 7, 2017 from 5 until 7 p.m.

Liesa was born Oct. 28, 1965 in Homer to Sara Ann McFarland and Ross Delane Moak Sr. She entered into rest July 5, 2017 in Shreveport. She worked in the office of Dr. Willis as a nurse for over 14 years. Liesa was a loving mother, daughter and sister who loved to take care of people.

Liesa was preceded in death by her husband, David Allen Roberts; sister, Pam Moak Waites; and nephews, Tyler Moak and Brett Giest.

She is survived by her parents, Sara Ann and Ross Delane Moak Sr.; sons, J.D. Roberts and Dekota Roberts; daughter Karli Roberts, two brothers, Ross Moak and wife Dana, and Greg Moak; sister-in-law, Mary Roberts Wren; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Pallbearers will be Roger Foust, Dave Nixson, William Moak, Jonathan Williams, Clinton Crumpler and Colton Crumpler.

Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Holland and Marty Lowery.

